Boating Homepage

  • Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover

    Formula's 430 Super Sport Crossover mixes a bowrider with a cruiser and a sport boat in a spectacular way.

    By Randy Vance posted Jun 6th, 2017
  • Sea-Doo GTR-X 230

    The Sea-Doo GTR-X 230's styling is comparable to a flagship craft, but the price and handling suits the more casual PWC crowd.

    By Jeff Hemmel posted Jun 5th, 2017
  • Starcraft SCX 231 Surf Edition

    Starcraft's SCX 231 Surf Edition serves up sizable wakes and loads of entertainment space.

    By Jeff Hemmel posted Jun 4th, 2017
  • Cobalt R30

    Cobalt's R30 is a great platform for having fun on the water thanks to its fantastic interior layout and numerous luxury amenities.

    By Pete McDonald posted Jun 3rd, 2017
  • Nordic Tug 44

    The Nordic Tug 44 offers comfortable amenities and nice speed in a uniquely styled package.

    By Capt. John Page Williams posted Jun 2nd, 2017
  • Rossiter 23 Classic Day Boat

    posted Jun 1st, 2017
    We recently spent the day out on Rossiter's brand new boat, the 23 Classic Day Boat.
  • How To
    Learn how to properly maintain your boat and its systems.
  • Catching a World-Record Fish

    Catch an impressive fish? Look at the record book before you feast.

    By Jim Hendricks posted Jun 15th, 2017
    Catching a world-record fish, even an obscure one, remains a dream for many of us fish nerds. Here's how to set new records with your rod and reel.
  • Retrofitting With Mate Series Rod Holders

    How to replace a conventional gunwale rod holder with a drink/rod holder.

    By Jim Hendricks posted Jun 14th, 2017
    Use our guide to replace a conventional gunwale rod holder with a drink/rod holder.
Blueprint

  • Boating Blueprint: Boston Whaler's Lamination

    Boston Whaler's lamination process provides the foundation of their unsinkable boats.

    By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Mar 23rd, 2017
  • Boating Blueprint: Everglades Boats - The Metal Shop

    The impressive metal shop at Everglades Boats fuses customization with quality control.

    By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Nov 1st, 2016
  • EdgeWater Boats SPI Process

    Craftsmanship and SPI come together at EdgeWater Power Boats to produce stronger, safer boats.

    By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Aug 24th, 2016
