Boating Homepage Seven Fast Center Consoles Seven fast center consoles you can double down on in poker runs. Boat Tests Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover Formula's 430 Super Sport Crossover mixes a bowrider with a cruiser and a sport boat in a spectacular way. By Randy Vance posted Jun 6th, 2017 Formula's 430 Super Sport Crossover mixes a bowrider with a cruiser and a sport boat in a spectacular way. Sea-Doo GTR-X 230 The Sea-Doo GTR-X 230's styling is comparable to a flagship craft, but the price and handling suits the more casual PWC crowd. By Jeff Hemmel posted Jun 5th, 2017 The Sea-Doo GTR-X 230's styling is comparable to a flagship craft, but the price and handling suits the more casual PWC crowd. Starcraft SCX 231 Surf Edition Starcraft's SCX 231 Surf Edition serves up sizable wakes and loads of entertainment space. By Jeff Hemmel posted Jun 4th, 2017 Starcraft's SCX 231 Surf Edition serves up sizable wakes and loads of entertainment space. Cobalt R30 Cobalt's R30 is a great platform for having fun on the water thanks to its fantastic interior layout and numerous luxury amenities. By Pete McDonald posted Jun 3rd, 2017 Cobalt's R30 is a great platform for having fun on the water thanks to its fantastic interior layout and numerous luxury amenities. Nordic Tug 44 The Nordic Tug 44 offers comfortable amenities and nice speed in a uniquely styled package. By Capt. John Page Williams posted Jun 2nd, 2017 The Nordic Tug 44 offers comfortable amenities and nice speed in a uniquely styled package. Rossiter 23 Classic Day Boat posted Jun 1st, 2017 We recently spent the day out on Rossiter's brand new boat, the 23 Classic Day Boat. Search All Boat Tests How To Learn how to properly maintain your boat and its systems. Catching a World-Record Fish Catch an impressive fish? Look at the record book before you feast. By Jim Hendricks posted Jun 15th, 2017 Catching a world-record fish, even an obscure one, remains a dream for many of us fish nerds. Here's how to set new records with your rod and reel. Retrofitting With Mate Series Rod Holders How to replace a conventional gunwale rod holder with a drink/rod holder. By Jim Hendricks posted Jun 14th, 2017 Use our guide to replace a conventional gunwale rod holder with a drink/rod holder. On Board With: Edwin Evers Learning what it's like to be a professional fisherman from Edwin Evers. By Kevin Falvey posted Jun 12th, 2017 Learning what it's like to be a professional fisherman from Edwin Evers. I Learned About Boating From This: Danger at the Sandbar Catastrophe can strike when you least expect it. By Matt Marcoux posted Jun 12th, 2017 Catastrophe can strike when you least expect it. Off My Dock: Applied Field Expedience Making do with what you have. By Charles Plueddeman posted Jun 9th, 2017 Making do with what you have. More DIY And How-To Projects 2017 Boat Buyers Guide Runabouts Pontoons Watersports Fishing Blueprint Boating Blueprint: Boston Whaler's Lamination Boston Whaler's lamination process provides the foundation of their unsinkable boats. By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Mar 23rd, 2017 Boston Whaler's lamination process provides the foundation of their unsinkable boats. Boating Blueprint: Everglades Boats - The Metal Shop The impressive metal shop at Everglades Boats fuses customization with quality control. By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Nov 1st, 2016 The impressive metal shop at Everglades Boats fuses customization with quality control. Boating Blueprint: EdgeWater Power Boats SPI Process Craftsmanship and SPI come together at EdgeWater Power Boats to produce stronger, safer boats. By Brian Daugherty - Video by Chris Balogh posted Aug 24th, 2016 Craftsmanship and SPI come together at EdgeWater Power Boats to produce stronger, safer boats. Gear Find the latest reviews of boating gear, marine accessories and marine electronics. BoatingLAB BoatingLAB rigorously tests and compares the newest marine gear. Six Hot Tow Toys Six hot inflatable tow toys to ride this season. By Jeff Hemmel posted Jun 20th, 2017 Looking for a sampling of some of the hottest inflatable tow toys? We picked out six of the more unique designs on the market, then turned loose a trio of teens (and one… Ask Ken: Install a Transducer Without Drilling a Hole in the Hull Learn the advantages and disadvantages of an inside-the-hull mounted transducer. By Ken Englert posted Jun 16th, 2017 Learn the advantages and disadvantages of an inside-the-hull mounted transducer. Transducer Do's and Don'ts Sonar transducer care and maintenance. By Jim Hendricks posted Jun 15th, 2017 Learn how to maintain your sonar transducer so you can read the depth to stay off shoals, locate wrecks for diving, and find fish. Small-Frame-Sunglasses Comparison Three small-frame-sunglasses perfect for boaters and fishermen. By Pete McDonald posted Jun 12th, 2017 Three small-frame-sunglasses perfect for boaters and fishermen. Clean, Clear, Creative Wins for Navionics Packaging posted Jun 12th, 2017 Clean,Clear,Creative, a design and brand development firm,has boon selected to receive a package design award from Graphic Design USA. Custer's New Build-A-Bar LED Marine Light Bars Allow You to Build Your Own Customized Light Bar posted Jun 9th, 2017 Custer's New Build-A-Bar LED Marine Light Bars Allow You to Build Your Own Customized Light Bar…